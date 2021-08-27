Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.66. Big Lots also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.900-$6.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $54.25 on Friday. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.75.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

