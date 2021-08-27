BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.86 Million

Analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will announce $54.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.74 million to $55.00 million. BigCommerce posted sales of $39.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $208.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.50 million to $211.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $262.48 million, with estimates ranging from $237.13 million to $274.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BigCommerce.

BIGC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,409,163.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $9,402,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 700,983 shares of company stock valued at $47,016,383 over the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

