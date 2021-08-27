Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

BILI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.41.

Shares of BILI opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,663 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964,616 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,198,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

