Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

BILL traded up $66.25 on Friday, hitting $285.30. 280,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,295. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $222.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.85 and a beta of 2.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.62.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,217,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $741,450.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,053,471.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 184,738 shares of company stock valued at $33,660,038 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

