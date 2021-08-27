Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $214.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.09% from the company’s previous close.

BILL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.62.

BILL stock traded up $42.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.46. 26,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.85 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $222.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.32.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total value of $1,543,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 785 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total transaction of $115,308.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,182.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,738 shares of company stock valued at $33,660,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Bill.com by 24.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 78.5% in the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

