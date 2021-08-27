Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $280.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $219.05 on Friday. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $222.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -267.13 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.32.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $277,915.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,302,984.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,217,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,738 shares of company stock worth $33,660,038 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.