Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 357 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 128.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOG opened at $202.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.23. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.20 and a fifty-two week high of $207.41.

