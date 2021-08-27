Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 44,203 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,881,000 after buying an additional 5,626,858 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,796,680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,139,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,977,000 after buying an additional 4,139,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,292,000 after buying an additional 4,100,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $51.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

