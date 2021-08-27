BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short Sells 4,533 Shares

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $188,572.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at $59,966,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BCAB opened at $38.50 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.34). Analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,180,000 after purchasing an additional 820,538 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,052,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after purchasing an additional 669,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 477,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 4,747.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 364,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

