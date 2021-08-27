BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

NASDAQ BCDA opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.83. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $8.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 92.43% and a negative net margin of 6,816.92%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioCardia will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioCardia by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 39,611 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioCardia by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 313,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 83,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCardia by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 166,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

