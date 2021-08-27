Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. William Blair raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $342.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

