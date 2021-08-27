BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.03 Million

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to report $434.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $412.20 million and the highest is $456.42 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $476.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.89.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,203. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.