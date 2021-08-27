BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to report $434.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $412.20 million and the highest is $456.42 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $476.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.89.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,203. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.