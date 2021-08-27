Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Short Interest Update

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Biome Grow stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05. Biome Grow has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.11.

Get Biome Grow alerts:

About Biome Grow

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Biome Grow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Grow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.