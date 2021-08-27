Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bank Financial

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIRDF. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Bird Construction stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

