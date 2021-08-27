Bismuth (BIS) Price Tops $0.0924 on Top Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 27% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $1,869.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004898 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,069,948 coins and its circulating supply is 21,955,771 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

