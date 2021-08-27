Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Down to $10.86

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $10.49. Bit Digital shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 82,693 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $1,882,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bit Digital by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

