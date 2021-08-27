BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,622.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $4,622.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.33 or 0.00308015 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00135433 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00173529 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002031 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

