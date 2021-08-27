BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,428,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,156 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $67,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after acquiring an additional 46,704 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $223,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $4,750,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,273 shares of company stock worth $8,306,090. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

BJ stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

