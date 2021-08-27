Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.230-$2.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKI. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.58.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.