BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 1,216.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,063 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 1,986.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

