BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 754,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 7,288,523 shares.The stock last traded at $11.20 and had previously closed at $11.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in BlackBerry by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

