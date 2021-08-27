BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Down 59.6% in August

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the July 29th total of 339,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BDJ opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

