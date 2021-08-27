BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.7% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,069,125,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,734,554,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,604,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52,630 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.
Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $19.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $954.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $955.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $888.98.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
