Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLDE. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.58. Blade Air Mobility has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $19.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

