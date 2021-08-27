Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Trading 40.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for about $3.36 or 0.00006868 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,373,453 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

