Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.390-$-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.50 million-$168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.42 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.520-$1.700 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Blucora alerts:

NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. 5,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.62 million, a PE ratio of -41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.66. Blucora has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blucora stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Blucora worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.