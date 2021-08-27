Blue Square Asset Management LLC Purchases 798 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.71. 102,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,198,675. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

