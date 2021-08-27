Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 133,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,714. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 171.77 and a quick ratio of 171.77. The firm has a market cap of $291.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 62.95% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 90.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 49,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 43.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

