Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Trading Up 7.7%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s share price was up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $16.96. Approximately 3,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 221,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BOLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.77.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

