Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE: BBD.B):

8/23/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$1.30 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$1.20 to C$2.20.

8/9/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.75 to C$2.00.

8/6/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.55 to C$1.95. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1.00 to C$1.30.

8/5/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$1.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$1.90. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.75 to C$1.90. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.75. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$1.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.00.

7/16/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.00 to C$1.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$0.80 to C$1.00.

7/7/2021 – Bombardier, Inc. Class B had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.35 to C$1.80. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE BBD.B traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.70. The company had a trading volume of 864,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,321,304. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.45.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.