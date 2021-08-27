Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $30.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,307.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,833. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,188.66. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a PE ratio of 226.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

