BORA (BORA) Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. One BORA coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BORA has a total market cap of $179.72 million and $18.09 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BORA has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BORA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00052883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00053195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.99 or 0.00764264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00099717 BTC.

BORA Coin Profile

BORA (CRYPTO:BORA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,244,247 coins. BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

Buying and Selling BORA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BORA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BORA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BORA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.