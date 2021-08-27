BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.150-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.13 billion.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,325. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.36.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BorgWarner stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 214,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $58,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

