Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.4% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned 1.06% of Boston Scientific worth $646,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.48.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $141,849.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,729.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward F. Mackey sold 68,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,668.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,166.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 480,223 shares of company stock valued at $21,018,885. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.69. 63,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,053,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

