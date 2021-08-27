Bounty0x Price Reaches $0.0011 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a market cap of $255,612.67 and $35,723.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00053365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.83 or 0.00753276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00098128 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

