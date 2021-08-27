Bradley Louis Radoff Acquires 11,407 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 11,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $81,788.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
RMCF opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.77. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.76%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.
