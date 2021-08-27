Bradley Louis Radoff Acquires 11,407 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 11,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $81,788.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RMCF opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.77. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 43.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

