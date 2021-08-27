Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Update

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Braveheart Resources stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Braveheart Resources has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08.
About Braveheart Resources
