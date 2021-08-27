Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Update

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Braveheart Resources stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Braveheart Resources has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

