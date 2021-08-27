Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 3,698 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $64,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,316.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,464.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

