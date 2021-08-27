Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $56.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,676 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

