Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Match Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Match Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $136.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.14. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

