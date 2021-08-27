Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 6.8% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in JD.com by 7.2% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 4.1% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 36.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. CLSA cut their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

Shares of JD opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

