Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.90 Million Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 94,952 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Several research firms have commented on DOC. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

