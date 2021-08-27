Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,357 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after acquiring an additional 970,591 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,777,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,551,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after acquiring an additional 151,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,776,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $560.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $564.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $221.55 and a 1-year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 27,589 shares valued at $16,054,854. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

