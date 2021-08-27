Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEAR. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 345,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 103,980 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 278,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 90,285 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 53,720 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,575,000. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.20. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

