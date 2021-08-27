Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 363,994 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 2,444.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,994 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Barclays by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Barclays by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Investec upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Barclays stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.