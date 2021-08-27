Brokerages Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). Biomerica reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of -0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.89. Biomerica has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Biomerica in the second quarter worth $653,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Biomerica in the second quarter worth $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biomerica by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Biomerica in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Biomerica by 75.0% in the second quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,857 shares during the last quarter. 20.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

