Brokerages Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to announce sales of $3.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $11.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $12.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

In other news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.85. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $165.38 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

