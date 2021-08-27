Brokerages Anticipate Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $376,836.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,505. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,701,000 after purchasing an additional 416,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,799,000 after purchasing an additional 269,360 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 317,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,470,000 after purchasing an additional 267,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

NUS stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.