Brokerages Anticipate Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.50. Proto Labs reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRLB shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 144.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $33,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 121.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Proto Labs stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.35. 12,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,710. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $67.19 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.66.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.