Brokerages Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $628.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to report sales of $628.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $599.10 million to $648.29 million. AdaptHealth reported sales of $284.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AHCO shares. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 460,248 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 49,975 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.65. 9,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,883. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.17, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

